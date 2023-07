New Suit - Consumer

CarMax was hit with a consumer protection lawsuit on Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly unlawful car repo, was filed by John C. Hubbard LLC and Cochrun & Seals on behalf of Dominick Hansberry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00988, Hansberry v. CarMax Auto Superstores Inc.

Automotive

July 27, 2023, 7:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Dominick Hansberry

Plaintiffs

Cochrun & Seals, LLC

defendants

CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract