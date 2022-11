New Suit - ERISA

Aetna was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Your Insurance Attorney PLLC on behalf of Amrit Hans-Atchinson, challenges the denial of coverage for acute inpatient rehabilitation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-02166, Hans-Atchinson v. Aetna Life Insurance Co.