New Suit - Copyright

PayPal Holdings and Honey, an online browser extension that aggregates and applies online coupons, were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court action, filed by Hatch Law on behalf of John Hanrahan, owner and operator of Glowzap, an interactive news and content website, accuses defendants of copying plaintiffs 'Coin Man' graphic design without authorization or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06514, Hanrahan v. Honey Science LLC et al.