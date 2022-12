New Suit

The Hanover Insurance Group filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The case, filed by Walker Wilcox Matousek, names Higdon Lawyers and other claimants in connection with professional liability claims stemming from underlying litigation involving a motor vehicle collision. The case is 4:22-cv-04450, Hanover Insurance Group v. Higdon LLC Dba Higdon Lawyers et al.

Insurance

December 21, 2022, 6:24 PM