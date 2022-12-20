New Suit

White and Williams filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Hanover Insurance Group, as subrogee of Genexa Inc. The suit accuses YRC Inc. d/b/a YRC Freight d/b/a Yellow Corporation of losing over $14,000 worth of transported pharmaceutical products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07740, Hanover Insurance Group A/S/O Genexa, Inc. v. YRC, Inc. D/B/A YRC Freight D/B/A Yellow Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

December 20, 2022, 5:18 AM