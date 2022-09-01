Who Got The Work

David E. Kay and Tiffanie D. Stasiak of Kutak Rock have stepped in as defense counsel to TopBuild, a supplier of insulation and building materials, in a pending lawsuit over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product. The complaint was filed July 18 in Colorado District Court by Grotefeld Hoffmann LLP on behalf of The Hanover Insurance Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kristen L. Mix, is 1:22-cv-01771, Hanover Insurance Company v. Topbuild, Corp.

Construction & Engineering

September 01, 2022, 7:27 AM