New Suit - Product Liability

Hanover Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Fisher Maas Howard Lloyd & Wheeler, names fluid management and patient warming products maker Thermedx and Roger Carlton as claimants in connection with underlying product liability litigation stemming from a surgical procedure. The case is 1:22-cv-01957, Hanover Insurance Company v. Thermedx LLC et al.

Insurance

October 04, 2022, 7:10 PM