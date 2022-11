Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cunningham Swaim LLP on Friday removed a complaint against the Estate of Sugata Kalipada Das to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Grotefeld Hoffman LLP on behalf of Hanover Insurance, centers on an aviation accident which resulted in a fatality and claims of damaged property belonging to Home of Guiding Hands Corp. The case is 3:22-cv-01815, Hanover Insurance Company v. The Estate of Sugata Kalipada Das et al.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 8:43 PM