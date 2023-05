New Suit

The Hanover Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Strachur Worldwide, Harry J. Ross and Andrea Zide in Florida Southern District Court on Thursday. The court action, which seeks a declaration exempting indemnification in an ongoing malpractice dispute, was filed by TorresVictor. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80829, Hanover Insurance Company v. Ross et al.

Insurance

May 25, 2023, 6:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Hanover Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Litigation

defendants

Andrea Zide

Harry J. Ross

Strachur Worldwide Ltd.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute