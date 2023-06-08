Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Zelle LLP, Hinshaw & Culbertson and Finazzo Cossolini O'Leary Meola & Hager removed a lawsuit Thursday against Arch Specialty Insurance, AIG's Lexington Insurance and other insurers to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Blank Rome on behalf of Hanover Foods, which claims significant business interruption losses due to extensive commercial property damage. The case is 1:23-cv-04842, Hanover Foods Corporation v. Axis Surplus Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 8:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Hanover Foods Corporation

defendants

Arch Specialty Insurance Company

Lexington Insurance Company

Axis Surplus Insurance Company

Everest Indemnity Insurance Company

Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company

StarStone Specialty Insurance Company

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Capacity Insurance Corporation

defendant counsels

Zelle LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute