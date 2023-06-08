Attorneys at Zelle LLP, Hinshaw & Culbertson and Finazzo Cossolini O'Leary Meola & Hager removed a lawsuit Thursday against Arch Specialty Insurance, AIG's Lexington Insurance and other insurers to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Blank Rome on behalf of Hanover Foods, which claims significant business interruption losses due to extensive commercial property damage. The case is 1:23-cv-04842, Hanover Foods Corporation v. Axis Surplus Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
June 08, 2023, 8:10 PM