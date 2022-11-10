New Suit

The Hanover Insurance Group sued snack food company Kind LLC Thursday in Nebraska District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Baylor Evnen LLP, seeks a declaration that Hanover has no duty to defend and indemnify Kind in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit arising from the death of a child with a peanut allergy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-00386, Hanover American Insurance Company et al v. Kind, LLC.

Insurance

November 10, 2022, 4:07 PM