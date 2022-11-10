The Hanover Insurance Group sued snack food company Kind LLC Thursday in Nebraska District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Baylor Evnen LLP, seeks a declaration that Hanover has no duty to defend and indemnify Kind in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit arising from the death of a child with a peanut allergy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-00386, Hanover American Insurance Company et al v. Kind, LLC.
Insurance
November 10, 2022, 4:07 PM