New Suit

J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Thor Freeman were hit with a complaint Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was brought by attorney Jared S. Zafran on behalf of Robert Hannon. The defendants are represented by Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby. The case is The case is 2:23-cv-00148, Hannon v. Freeman et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 12, 2023, 4:32 PM