Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McCranie, Sistrunk, Anzelmo, Hardy, McDaniel & Welch on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morris Bart LLC on behalf of Kendra Hannibal. The case is 2:23-cv-00577, Hannibal v. Kyles McDuffie, LLC et al.