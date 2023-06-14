New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

International Flavors & Fragrances and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, brought by Hausfeld and Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello, is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of price-fixing in the flavor and fragrance industry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03266, Hannas Candle Company v. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 14, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Hannas Candle Company

Plaintiffs

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

defendants

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Dsm-Firmenich AG

Firmenich Inc.

Firmenich International SA

Givaudan Fragrances Corp.

Givaudan SA

Symrise AG

Symrise Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations