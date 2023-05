Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Womble Bond Dickinson on Wednesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Nationwide and other defendants to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by de Ondarza Simmons PLLC on behalf of Ragy Hanna, contends that Nationwide wrongfully canceled the plaintiff's insurance policy. The case is 5:23-cv-00289, Hanna v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company et al.

