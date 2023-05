Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clausen Miller on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Madrigrano Aiello & Santarelli on behalf of Hanna Cylinders LLC, seeks coverage for property damage allegedly caused during a failed test of a hydraulic cylinder. The case is 2:23-cv-00662, Hanna Cylinders LLC v. Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America.

Insurance

May 30, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Hanna Cylinders LLC

Plaintiffs

Madrigrano Aiello And Santarelli LLC

defendants

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

defendant counsels

Clausen Miller

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute