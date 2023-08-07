New Suit - Fraud

Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios filed a lawsuit Monday in Maine District Court accusing a former campaign staffer for the late Max Linn, a recent Floridian candidate for U.S. Senate, of fraud. The suit, brought on behalf of Linn's estate, targets Matthew T. McDonald for allegedly compelling Linn, who died in late 2021, to invest approximately $225,000 in cryptocurrency, yet refusing to provide Linn with access to account information or his funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00310, Hanna Aquino and Susan Englar v. Matthew T. McDonald.

