FedEx and other defendants have turned to attorneys C. Michael Parks, Phillip S. Prejean and Raymond P. Augustin Jr. of Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett to fight a pending lawsuit. The action, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed March 5 in Louisiana Western District Court by the Law Office of Ronald C. Hammock on behalf of Sedrick Hanks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:24-cv-00333, Hanks v. FedEx Ground Package System Inc et al.

April 22, 2024, 8:15 AM

Sedrick Hanks

Kolodny Law Firm

FedEx Ground Package System Inc

Old Republic Insurance Co

Old Republic Insurance Company

Protective Insurance Co

Protective Insurance Company

ServiExpress R E D Inc

ServiExpress R.E.D., Inc.

Syarra Antwine

Dudley Debosier Injury Lawyers (shv)

Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett, LLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision