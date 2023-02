New Suit

J T Tai & Co. and Helen Jacqueline Swiskey were hit with a housing discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Latham & Watkins on behalf of Qiana Hankins, who was allegedly denied housing because she wears contact lenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01309, Hankins v. Swiskey et al.

Real Estate

February 15, 2023, 5:56 PM