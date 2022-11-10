Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Amazon.com to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Crowley & Crowley on behalf of a former paramedic for the safety department at an Amazon warehouse who claims she was terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about her supervisor discouraging employees from making workers' compensation claims. The case is 3:22-cv-00716, Hankins v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

November 10, 2022, 12:53 PM