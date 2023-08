New Suit - Employment

UPS was sued Monday in Maryland District Court. The court action was filed by Cockey, Brennan & Maloney on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was denied a promotion to a full-time driver position due to gender-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02130, Hanke v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 07, 2023, 2:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Jessica S Hanke

Plaintiffs

Cockey Brennan And Maloney PC

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination