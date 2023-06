New Suit - Copyright

Hangzhou Yingshitong Technology sued Z Apps, Ruixiang Nie and Xin Li for copyright infringement on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bayes PLLC and McDonald Hopkins, alleges that the defendants' 'Blood Pressure Monitor App' is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Blood Pressure App Pro.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04066, Hangzhou Yingshitong Technology Ltd. v. Nie et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 26, 2023, 5:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Hangzhou Yingshitong Technology Ltd.

Plaintiffs

McDonald Hopkins

defendants

Ruixiang Nie

Xin Li

Z Apps

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims