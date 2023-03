Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against car dealership Hall Hyundai Newport News LLC to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Denton Law on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was subject to workplace sexual harassment. The case is 2:23-cv-00098, Haney v. Hall Hyundai Newport News, LLC et al.

Automotive

March 15, 2023, 12:50 PM