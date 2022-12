Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Thursday removed a lawsuit against CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by the Cruz Law Firm on behalf of Brian L. Haney. The case is 3:22-cv-01435, Haney v. CSX Transportation, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 29, 2022, 11:44 AM