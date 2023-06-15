New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Berger Montague filed a data breach class action Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court against Managed Care of North America Inc., doing business as MCNA Dental. The lawsuit, arising from a cyberattack, contends that the defendants failed to secure individuals personal identifiable and protected health information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-61151, Hanekom et al v. Managed Care Of North America Inc., d/b/a Mcna Dental.

Florida

June 15, 2023, 10:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Kade McCraw

Yvon Hanekom

Berger Montague

defendants

Managed Care Of North America Inc., d/b/a Mcna Dental

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims