Berger Montague filed a data breach class action Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court against Managed Care of North America Inc., doing business as MCNA Dental. The lawsuit, arising from a cyberattack, contends that the defendants failed to secure individuals personal identifiable and protected health information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-61151, Hanekom et al v. Managed Care Of North America Inc., d/b/a Mcna Dental.
Florida
June 15, 2023, 10:59 AM