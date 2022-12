New Suit - Employment

CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, was sued Wednesday in Alabama Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was filed by Wiggins Childs Pantanzis Fisher & Goldfarb on behalf of Christopher Handley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00690, Handley v. CSX Transportation, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 08, 2022, 12:17 PM