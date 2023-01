New Suit - Patent

Armstrong Teasdale filed a patent lawsuit Monday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of Handi-Craft Company. The complaint, seeking a judgment of non-infringement on a bath rinse cup, targets Michael L. McGinley and S.C. Products Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00076, Handi-Craft Company v. S.C. Products, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 24, 2023, 10:42 AM