Who Got The Work

Jennifer L. Gregor and Kendall W. Harrison of Godfrey & Kahn have entered appearances for Graco Children's Products, a Newell Brands company, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 12 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Armstrong Teasdale and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, asserts that Graco's 'NUK Smooth Flow Pro' anti-colic baby bottle infringes a patent held by plaintiff Handi-Craft Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, is 3:22-cv-00704, Handi-Craft Company v. Graco Children's Products, Incorporated.