New Suit - Patent

Graco Children's Products, a Newell Brands company, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Wisconsin Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren and Armstrong Teasdale, asserts that Graco's 'NUK Smooth Flow Pro' anti-colic baby bottle infringes a patent held by plaintiff Handi-Craft Co. regarding bottle assembly. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00704, Handi-Craft Company v. Graco Children's Products, Incorporated.