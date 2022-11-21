New Suit - Employment

BioMarin Pharmaceutical was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Washington Eastern District Court. The case was filed by the Silent Majority Foundation and Campbell Trohn Tamayo & Aranda on behalf of a senior field nurse clinician who contends that he was terminated unlawfully for refusing the COVID vaccine in accordance with his religious beliefs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00286, Hand v. BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 21, 2022, 6:06 PM