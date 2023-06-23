New Suit - Patent

Honeywell subsidiary Hand Held Products and other plaintiffs sued TransCore Holdings Inc. and an affiliate on Friday in Delaware District Court over patent infringement claims. The court action, brought by Paul Hastings and Connolly Gallagher LLP, accuses TransCore of selling products that infringe on the plaintiffs' patents for radio frequency identification technology. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00686, Hand Held Products, Inc. et al v. TransCore, LP et al.

June 23, 2023, 4:06 PM

