New Suit - Contract

Office Depot was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for packing materials, was brought by Akerman on behalf of Hanchett Paper Co. d/b/a Shorr Packaging. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01591, Hanchett Paper Co. v. Office Depot LLC.