New Suit - Patent

Woods Oviatt Gilman filed a patent and trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of security device manufacturer Hanchett Entry Systems Incorporated. The suit, against Camden Marketing Inc. d/b/a Camden Door Controls, asserts three patents related to electric strikes and pursues claims against Camden Door for its ongoing use of a confusingly similar 'CX-ED1500 Series' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00069, Hanchett Entry Systems Incorporated v. Camden Marketing Incorporated.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 13, 2023, 11:46 AM