Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Friday Eldredge & Clark on Friday removed a lawsuit against cannabis testing company Steep Hill Arkansas, Natural State Medicinal and other defendants to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Sutter & Gillham on behalf of Jakie Hanan, alleges that certain cannabis products tested by Steep Hill did not contain as much THC as advertised and therefore did not alleviate his pain symptoms. The case is 4:23-cv-00308, Hanan v. Overlook Partners LLC et al.

Cannabis

March 31, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Jakie Hanan

Plaintiffs

Sutter & Gillham, PLLC

defendants

Bold Team LLC

Brandon Thornton

Brent Whittington

John Does

Nsmc-OPCO LLC

Osage Creek Cultivation LLC

Overlook Partners LLC

defendant counsels

Friday, Eldredge & Clark

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct