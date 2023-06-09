Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Corsaro & Associates on Friday removed a lawsuit against a group of Embassy Healthcare nursing homes to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by plaintiffs which are landlords to the defendant nursing homes, claims the defendants owe at least $3.4 million in overdue rent and seeks emergency appointment of a receiver to take control of the facilities. Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff represents plaintiff Hana2.0 Property Group and its subsidiaries. The case is 1:23-cv-01161, Hana2.0 et al v. Embassy Healthcare Holdings, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 09, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Hana2.0 Property Group LP

HPG Oh Euclid LLC

HPG Oh Lyndhurst LLC

HPG Oh Marion LLC

HPG Oh Newark LLC

HPG Oh Painesville LLC

Plaintiffs

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplkan & Aronoff

defendants

Embassy Euclid, LLC

Embassy Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

Embassy Lyndhurst, LLC

Embassy Marion, LLC

Embassy Newark, LLC

Embassy Oh-7 Tenant Holdings, LLC

Embassy Painesville, LLC

defendant counsels

Corsaro & Associates

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract