Attorneys at Corsaro & Associates on Friday removed a lawsuit against a group of Embassy Healthcare nursing homes to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by plaintiffs which are landlords to the defendant nursing homes, claims the defendants owe at least $3.4 million in overdue rent and seeks emergency appointment of a receiver to take control of the facilities. Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff represents plaintiff Hana2.0 Property Group and its subsidiaries. The case is 1:23-cv-01161, Hana2.0 et al v. Embassy Healthcare Holdings, Inc. et al.
Health Care
June 09, 2023, 6:09 PM