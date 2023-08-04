Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a employment lawsuit against Pfizer and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Steven M. Sweat APC and AlderLaw on behalf of the former director of global compliance analytics, Frank Han, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after he reported potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act to his supervisor. The complaint contends that Han discovered Pfizer spent more than ten times the amount of money on potentially influential government officials in China than in any other country. The case is 4:23-cv-03908, Han v. Pfizer Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 04, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Frank Han

defendants

Pfizer Inc.

Does 1 through 100, inclusive

Eric Eichinger

Jeff Scott

Tara Palesh

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches