Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Pfizer to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by AlderLaw and attorney Steven M. Sweat on behalf of a former associate director of clinical programming who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. According to the complaint, Pfizer gave $168 million to Potentially Influential Government Officials in China from Q2 of 2019 through Q3 of 2021, more than it gave to officials in the US, UK, Canada and Russia combined. The case is 3:23-cv-03908, Han v. Pfizer Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 04, 2023, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Frank Han

defendants

Pfizer Inc.

Does 1 through 100, inclusive

Eric Eichinger

Jeff Scott

Tara Palesh

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches