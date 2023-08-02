New Suit - Antitrust Class Action
International Flavors & Fragrances and other fragrance products companies were slapped with an antitrust class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, accuses the defendants of engaging in price-fixing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04147, Han v. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
August 02, 2023, 7:52 PM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein
defendants
- International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.
- Agilex Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.
- Custom Essence Inc.
- Dsm-Firmenich AG
- Firmenich Inc.
- Givaudan Flavors Corporation
- Givaudan Fragrances Corporation
- Givaudan Roure (United States) Inc.
- Givaudan SA
- Symrise AG
- Symrise Inc.
- Symrise US LLC
- Ungerer & Company Inc.
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations