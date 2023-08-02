New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

International Flavors & Fragrances and other fragrance products companies were slapped with an antitrust class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, accuses the defendants of engaging in price-fixing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04147, Han v. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 02, 2023, 7:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Yosh Han

Plaintiffs

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

defendants

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Agilex Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Custom Essence Inc.

Dsm-Firmenich AG

Firmenich Inc.

Givaudan Flavors Corporation

Givaudan Fragrances Corporation

Givaudan Roure (United States) Inc.

Givaudan SA

Symrise AG

Symrise Inc.

Symrise US LLC

Ungerer & Company Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations