Beijing-based Han Kun Law Offices has hired Duane Morris & Selvam's Singapore-based director Lan Yu as a partner for its newly-opened Singapore office. The lateral hire comes four days after Han Kun announced the official opening of its office in Singapore, marking the Chinese firm's first international foray beyond Greater China.

June 19, 2023, 9:36 AM

