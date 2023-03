New Suit - Class Action

DuPont and the Administrative Committee of the DuPont Pension and Retirement Plan were hit with an ERISA class action Friday in Delaware District Court. The complaint, brought by Cooch and Taylor and Izard, Kindall & Raabe, pertains to the calculation of monthly payments for plan participants who tap into their pension benefits before age 62. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00238, Hamrick et al v. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company et al.