Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Williams Scotsman Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Remer Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of a former route driver. The case is 3:23-cv-00617, Hampton v. Williams Scotsman Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 22, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Terence Hampton

defendants

Williams Scotsman, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation