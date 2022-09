New Suit - Employment

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a manufacturer of instruments and tools for scientific research, and other defendants were sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The court case, over alleged workplace sexual harassment and gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by Phillips and Associates on behalf of Ashley Hampton. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01440, Hampton v. Thero Fisher Scientific, Inc. et al.

Technology

September 15, 2022, 5:57 PM