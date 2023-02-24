New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal USA Inc. and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Morris Bart LLC, is part of a wave of cases alleging that chemicals in the defendants' hair products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00712, Hampton v. L'Oreal USA Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 24, 2023, 8:00 PM