Hampton Roads Connector Partners filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former subcontractor Land to Sand Site Services and Jason Heck on Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Peckar & Abramson and Kaufman & Canoles, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information pertaining to expansion of the I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. The case is 2:23-cv-00174, Hampton Roads Connector Partners v. Land to Sand Site Services Inc. et al.

April 26, 2023, 7:02 PM

