New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services, doing business as ACCESS, Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of Sudoos Hamood, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after requesting a religious accommodation that would allow her to wear a veil while teaching virtual classes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10270, Hamood v. Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services, d/b/a, Access.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 01, 2023, 7:32 PM