Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against call center software provider Alvaria Inc. to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Christopher J. Smith on behalf of Jay Hamon, accuses the defendant of failing to give proper notice after it terminated Hamon's employment agreement and seeks $75,000 in provided human resources services. The case is 1:23-cv-00473, Hamon v. Alvaria, Inc.

Business Services

February 22, 2023, 6:21 AM