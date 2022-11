Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Montgomery Willard on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Unum Life Insurance to South Carolina District Court. The suit, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed by attorney John R. Peace on behalf of Gregory Hammond. The case is 6:22-cv-04000, Hammond v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

November 10, 2022, 5:54 PM