Who Got The Work

McCarter & English partner David R. Kott has entered an appearance for Kenvue Inc., a former division of Johnson & Johnson and owner of brands such as Sudafed, Benadryl and Tylenol, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Oct. 9 in New Jersey District Court by brought by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the company and members of its board of failing to warn about the inefficacy of phenylephrine, an ingredient in various Kenvue products which the Food and Drug Administration has declared to be ineffective in combating nasal congestion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:23-cv-20998, Hammond v. Kenvue Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 08, 2023, 9:14 AM

Plaintiffs

James Hammond

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

BNP Paribas Securities Corp.

BofA Securities, Inc.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Johnson & Johnson

RBC Capital Markets, LLC

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Academy Securities, Inc.

BBVA Securities Inc.

Heather Howlett

HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.

Independence Point Securities LLC

ING Financial Markets LLC

Kenvue Inc.

Paul Ruh

R. Seelaus & Co., LLC

Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.

Santander US Capital Markets LLC

Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC

Thibaut Mongon

UBS Securities LLC

Unicredit US Capital Markets LLC

defendant counsels

McCarter & English

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws