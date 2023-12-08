McCarter & English partner David R. Kott has entered an appearance for Kenvue Inc., a former division of Johnson & Johnson and owner of brands such as Sudafed, Benadryl and Tylenol, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Oct. 9 in New Jersey District Court by brought by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the company and members of its board of failing to warn about the inefficacy of phenylephrine, an ingredient in various Kenvue products which the Food and Drug Administration has declared to be ineffective in combating nasal congestion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:23-cv-20998, Hammond v. Kenvue Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
December 08, 2023, 9:14 AM