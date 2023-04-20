Removed To Federal Court

Graphic Packaging Holding, a provider of packaging services for the food and beverage industries, was hit with a lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination to Illinois Central District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff, alleges that the defendant discriminated against the plaintiff due to a prior criminal conviction. Counsel have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 3:23-cv-03149, Hammond v. Graphic Packaging, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 20, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Chad R. Hammond

defendants

Graphic Packaging, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination