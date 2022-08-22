Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG Insurance Company of Canada and another AIG subsidiary to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Quarles & Brady on behalf of Hammond Power Solutions Inc., seeks a declaration that the defendants have a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The case is 2:22-cv-00965, Hammond Power Solutions Inc v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh PA et al.

Insurance

August 22, 2022, 7:32 PM